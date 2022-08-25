 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saffron Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.36 crore, down 15.54% Y-o-Y

Aug 25, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saffron Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.36 crore in June 2022 down 15.54% from Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022 up 37.11% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Saffron Ind shares closed at 7.74 on August 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 37.48% returns over the last 6 months and 119.26% over the last 12 months.

Saffron Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.36 5.70 5.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.36 5.70 5.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.77 4.86 4.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.14 0.09
Depreciation 0.44 0.40 0.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.42 0.50 0.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.32 -0.22 -0.54
Other Income -- 0.00 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.32 -0.22 -0.52
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.32 -0.22 -0.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.32 -0.22 -0.52
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.32 -0.22 -0.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.32 -0.22 -0.52
Equity Share Capital 7.19 7.19 7.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.45 -0.30 -0.72
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.45 -0.30 -0.72
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Saffron Ind #Saffron Industries
first published: Aug 25, 2022 09:00 am
