Saffron Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.36 crore, down 15.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.36 crore in June 2022 down 15.54% from Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022 up 37.11% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Saffron Ind shares closed at 7.74 on August 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 37.48% returns over the last 6 months and 119.26% over the last 12 months.