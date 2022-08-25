Saffron Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.36 crore, down 15.54% Y-o-Y
August 25, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saffron Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.36 crore in June 2022 down 15.54% from Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022 up 37.11% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.
Saffron Ind shares closed at 7.74 on August 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 37.48% returns over the last 6 months and 119.26% over the last 12 months.
|Saffron Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.36
|5.70
|5.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.36
|5.70
|5.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.77
|4.86
|4.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.14
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.44
|0.40
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.42
|0.50
|0.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-0.22
|-0.54
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-0.22
|-0.52
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-0.22
|-0.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.32
|-0.22
|-0.52
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.32
|-0.22
|-0.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.32
|-0.22
|-0.52
|Equity Share Capital
|7.19
|7.19
|7.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-0.30
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-0.30
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited