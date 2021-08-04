Saffron Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore, up 66.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore in June 2021 up 66.39% from Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021 up 29.04% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021 up 72.09% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2020.

Saffron Ind shares closed at 3.59 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)