Saffron Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.69 crore, up 50.22% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saffron Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.69 crore in December 2022 up 50.22% from Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 132.81% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Saffron Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.69 4.26 3.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.69 4.26 3.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.57 3.81 2.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.18 0.11
Depreciation 0.44 0.44 0.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.43 0.36 0.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.12 -0.53 -0.40
Other Income 0.01 0.01 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.13 -0.52 -0.40
Interest -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.13 -0.52 -0.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.13 -0.52 -0.40
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.13 -0.52 -0.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.13 -0.52 -0.40
Equity Share Capital 7.19 7.19 7.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.18 -0.73 -0.55
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.18 -0.73 -0.55
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited