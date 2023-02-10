Saffron Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.69 crore, up 50.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.69 crore in December 2022 up 50.22% from Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 132.81% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.