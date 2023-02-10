English
    Saffron Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.69 crore, up 50.22% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saffron Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.69 crore in December 2022 up 50.22% from Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 132.81% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

    Saffron Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.694.263.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.694.263.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.573.812.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.180.11
    Depreciation0.440.440.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.430.360.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.12-0.53-0.40
    Other Income0.010.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.13-0.52-0.40
    Interest--0.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.13-0.52-0.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.13-0.52-0.40
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.13-0.52-0.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.13-0.52-0.40
    Equity Share Capital7.197.197.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.18-0.73-0.55
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.18-0.73-0.55
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
