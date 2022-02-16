Saffron Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore, up 10.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore in December 2021 up 10.39% from Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021 down 14.45% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 up 100% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Saffron Ind shares closed at 6.55 on February 07, 2022 (BSE)