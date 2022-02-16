Saffron Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore, up 10.39% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saffron Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore in December 2021 up 10.39% from Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021 down 14.45% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 up 100% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.
Saffron Ind shares closed at 6.55 on February 07, 2022 (BSE)
|Saffron Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.12
|3.87
|2.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.12
|3.87
|2.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.66
|3.49
|2.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.14
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.40
|0.40
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.35
|0.48
|0.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|-0.65
|-0.49
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|-0.65
|-0.35
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.40
|-0.65
|-0.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.40
|-0.65
|-0.35
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.40
|-0.65
|-0.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.40
|-0.65
|-0.35
|Equity Share Capital
|7.19
|7.19
|7.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.90
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.90
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
