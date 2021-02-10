Saffron Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.83 crore, up 1298.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.83 crore in December 2020 up 1298.42% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020 up 13.04% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 50% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Saffron Ind shares closed at 4.81 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 29.65% returns over the last 6 months and 16.46% over the last 12 months.