Safari Industries Q2 PAT seen up 70.8% YoY to Rs. 18.1 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Travel and Tourism sector. The brokerage house expects Safari Industries to report net profit at Rs. 18.1 crore up 70.8% year-on-year (down 31.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 35 percent Y-o-Y (down 13.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 254.6 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 69.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 26.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 306 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Prabhudas_medaieducationtravel