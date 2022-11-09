 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Safari Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.59 crore, up 66.82% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Safari Industries (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 314.59 crore in September 2022 up 66.82% from Rs. 188.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.91 crore in September 2022 up 132.48% from Rs. 10.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.64 crore in September 2022 up 107.68% from Rs. 20.05 crore in September 2021.

Safari Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 10.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.79 in September 2021.

Safari Ind shares closed at 1,858.80 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 101.21% returns over the last 6 months and 111.43% over the last 12 months.

Safari Industries (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 314.59 293.03 188.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 314.59 293.03 188.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 67.34 70.38 41.98
Purchase of Traded Goods 140.17 97.50 74.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.72 12.73 1.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.09 18.36 16.33
Depreciation 6.98 6.38 4.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.96 52.39 36.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.75 35.30 13.39
Other Income 2.91 2.25 2.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.66 37.54 15.39
Interest 1.38 1.22 1.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.28 36.32 14.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.28 36.32 14.02
Tax 8.37 8.88 3.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.91 27.44 10.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.91 27.44 10.71
Equity Share Capital 4.74 4.48 4.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.91 12.26 4.79
Diluted EPS 10.64 11.93 4.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.91 12.26 4.79
Diluted EPS 10.64 11.93 4.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:37 am
