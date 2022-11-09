Safari Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.59 crore, up 66.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 314.59 crore in September 2022 up 66.82% from Rs. 188.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.91 crore in September 2022 up 132.48% from Rs. 10.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.64 crore in September 2022 up 107.68% from Rs. 20.05 crore in September 2021.

Safari Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 10.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.79 in September 2021.

Safari Ind shares closed at 1,858.80 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 101.21% returns over the last 6 months and 111.43% over the last 12 months.