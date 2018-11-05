Safari Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 127.39 crore, up 44.5% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 127.39 crore in September 2018 up 44.5% from Rs. 88.16 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.17 crore in September 2018 up 75.69% from Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.61 crore in September 2018 up 41.76% from Rs. 8.19 crore in September 2017.

Safari Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.69 in September 2017.

Safari Ind shares closed at 769.50 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given 19.24% returns over the last 6 months and 84.05% over the last 12 months.