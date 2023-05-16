Safari Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 302.11 crore, up 56.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 302.11 crore in March 2023 up 56.71% from Rs. 192.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.03 crore in March 2023 up 1263.86% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.71 crore in March 2023 up 193.67% from Rs. 18.63 crore in March 2022.

Safari Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 14.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.15 in March 2022.

Safari Ind shares closed at 2,593.75 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.95% returns over the last 6 months and 171.67% over the last 12 months.