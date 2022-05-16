 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Safari Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.79 crore, up 45.05% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Safari Industries (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 192.79 crore in March 2022 up 45.05% from Rs. 132.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2022 down 58.88% from Rs. 6.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.63 crore in March 2022 up 35.39% from Rs. 13.76 crore in March 2021.

Safari Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.79 in March 2021.

Safari Ind shares closed at 886.05 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)

Safari Industries (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 192.79 203.90 132.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 192.79 203.90 132.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 63.04 48.59 32.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 83.82 77.58 46.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.60 9.59 -5.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.03 18.08 13.58
Depreciation 5.41 4.90 4.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.00 36.80 32.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.09 8.37 8.66
Other Income 2.13 2.40 0.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.22 10.77 9.03
Interest 1.12 1.30 0.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.10 9.46 8.37
Exceptional Items -9.28 -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.82 9.46 8.37
Tax 0.25 2.28 2.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.57 7.18 6.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.57 7.18 6.25
Equity Share Capital 4.48 4.48 4.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.15 3.21 2.79
Diluted EPS 1.10 3.03 2.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.15 3.21 2.79
Diluted EPS 1.10 3.03 2.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:11 am
