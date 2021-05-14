Safari Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 132.91 crore, down 7.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.91 crore in March 2021 down 7.25% from Rs. 143.29 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.25 crore in March 2021 up 32.03% from Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.76 crore in March 2021 down 0% from Rs. 13.76 crore in March 2020.

Safari Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.79 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.12 in March 2020.

Safari Ind shares closed at 593.40 on May 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 28.85% returns over the last 6 months and 69.74% over the last 12 months.