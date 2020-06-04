Safari Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 143.29 crore, up 1.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.29 crore in March 2020 up 1.95% from Rs. 140.55 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2020 up 28.4% from Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.76 crore in March 2020 up 58.34% from Rs. 8.69 crore in March 2019.

Safari Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.65 in March 2019.

Safari Ind shares closed at 422.40 on June 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given -27.03% returns over the last 6 months and -35.10% over the last 12 months.