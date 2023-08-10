English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Safari Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 426.25 crore, up 45.46% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Safari Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 426.25 crore in June 2023 up 45.46% from Rs. 293.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.87 crore in June 2023 up 67.15% from Rs. 27.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.95 crore in June 2023 up 68.37% from Rs. 43.92 crore in June 2022.

    Safari Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 19.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.26 in June 2022.

    Safari Ind shares closed at 3,195.35 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 62.46% returns over the last 6 months and 177.54% over the last 12 months.

    Safari Industries (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations426.25302.11293.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations426.25302.11293.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials67.7059.3970.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods156.58177.9097.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks28.20-65.4812.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.5021.3818.36
    Depreciation11.187.516.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses79.9957.2952.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.1044.1235.30
    Other Income2.673.072.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.7747.2037.54
    Interest2.001.521.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.7745.6836.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax60.7745.6836.32
    Tax14.9010.648.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.8735.0327.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.8735.0327.44
    Equity Share Capital4.744.744.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.3414.7812.26
    Diluted EPS19.2114.6911.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.3414.7812.26
    Diluted EPS19.2114.6911.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Safari Ind #Safari Industries (India)
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!