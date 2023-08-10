Safari Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 426.25 crore, up 45.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 426.25 crore in June 2023 up 45.46% from Rs. 293.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.87 crore in June 2023 up 67.15% from Rs. 27.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.95 crore in June 2023 up 68.37% from Rs. 43.92 crore in June 2022.

Safari Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 19.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.26 in June 2022.

Safari Ind shares closed at 3,195.35 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 62.46% returns over the last 6 months and 177.54% over the last 12 months.