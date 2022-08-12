English
    Safari Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 293.03 crore, up 143.85% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Safari Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 293.03 crore in June 2022 up 143.85% from Rs. 120.17 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.44 crore in June 2022 up 979.57% from Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.92 crore in June 2022 up 388.54% from Rs. 8.99 crore in June 2021.

    Safari Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 12.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in June 2021.

    Safari Ind shares closed at 1,361.35 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 48.23% returns over the last 6 months and 96.78% over the last 12 months.

    Safari Industries (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations293.03192.79120.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations293.03192.79120.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials70.3863.0425.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods97.5083.8256.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.73-28.60-8.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.3618.0315.02
    Depreciation6.385.414.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.3940.0024.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.3011.092.64
    Other Income2.252.131.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.5413.224.51
    Interest1.221.121.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.3212.103.47
    Exceptional Items---9.28--
    P/L Before Tax36.322.823.47
    Tax8.880.250.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.442.572.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.442.572.54
    Equity Share Capital4.484.484.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.261.151.14
    Diluted EPS11.931.101.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.261.151.14
    Diluted EPS11.931.101.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:22 am
