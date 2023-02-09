Safari Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.78 crore, up 48.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 302.78 crore in December 2022 up 48.49% from Rs. 203.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.56 crore in December 2022 up 339.51% from Rs. 7.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.93 crore in December 2022 up 231.4% from Rs. 15.67 crore in December 2021.