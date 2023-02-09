 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Safari Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.78 crore, up 48.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Safari Industries (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 302.78 crore in December 2022 up 48.49% from Rs. 203.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.56 crore in December 2022 up 339.51% from Rs. 7.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.93 crore in December 2022 up 231.4% from Rs. 15.67 crore in December 2021.

Safari Industries (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 302.78 314.59 203.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 302.78 314.59 203.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 60.88 67.34 48.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 156.58 140.17 77.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -40.89 -7.72 9.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.07 21.09 18.08
Depreciation 8.13 6.98 4.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.03 54.96 36.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.98 31.75 8.37
Other Income 2.82 2.91 2.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.80 34.66 10.77
Interest 1.90 1.38 1.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.90 33.28 9.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.90 33.28 9.46
Tax 10.34 8.37 2.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.56 24.91 7.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.56 24.91 7.18
Equity Share Capital 4.74 4.74 4.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.31 10.91 3.21
Diluted EPS 13.23 10.64 3.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.31 10.91 3.21
Diluted EPS 13.23 10.64 3.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited