Safari Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.78 crore, up 48.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 302.78 crore in December 2022 up 48.49% from Rs. 203.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.56 crore in December 2022 up 339.51% from Rs. 7.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.93 crore in December 2022 up 231.4% from Rs. 15.67 crore in December 2021.

Safari Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 13.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.21 in December 2021.

Safari Ind shares closed at 1,879.10 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 54.34% returns over the last 6 months and 90.68% over the last 12 months.