    Safari Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.78 crore, up 48.49% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Safari Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 302.78 crore in December 2022 up 48.49% from Rs. 203.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.56 crore in December 2022 up 339.51% from Rs. 7.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.93 crore in December 2022 up 231.4% from Rs. 15.67 crore in December 2021.

    Safari Industries (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations302.78314.59203.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations302.78314.59203.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials60.8867.3448.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods156.58140.1777.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-40.89-7.729.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.0721.0918.08
    Depreciation8.136.984.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.0354.9636.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.9831.758.37
    Other Income2.822.912.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.8034.6610.77
    Interest1.901.381.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.9033.289.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.9033.289.46
    Tax10.348.372.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.5624.917.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.5624.917.18
    Equity Share Capital4.744.744.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.3110.913.21
    Diluted EPS13.2310.643.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.3110.913.21
    Diluted EPS13.2310.643.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
