Safari Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 203.90 crore, up 82.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 203.90 crore in December 2021 up 82.05% from Rs. 112.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.18 crore in December 2021 up 504.69% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.67 crore in December 2021 up 154.38% from Rs. 6.16 crore in December 2020.

Safari Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.21 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2020.

Safari Ind shares closed at 982.95 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)