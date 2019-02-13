Safari Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 144.16 crore, up 39.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.16 crore in December 2018 up 39.37% from Rs. 103.44 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2018 down 26.79% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.98 crore in December 2018 down 13.95% from Rs. 12.76 crore in December 2017.

Safari Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.22 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.11 in December 2017.

Safari Ind shares closed at 739.00 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -14.91% returns over the last 6 months and 32.97% over the last 12 months.