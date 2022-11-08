English
    Safari Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.88 crore, up 66.96% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Safari Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 314.88 crore in September 2022 up 66.96% from Rs. 188.60 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.94 crore in September 2022 up 144.22% from Rs. 10.62 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.41 crore in September 2022 up 121.39% from Rs. 20.06 crore in September 2021.

    Safari Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.74 in September 2021.

    Safari Ind shares closed at 1,820.25 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 97.04% returns over the last 6 months and 107.05% over the last 12 months.

    Safari Industries (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations314.88293.20188.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations314.88293.20188.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials89.6171.3241.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods113.5297.5174.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.4411.731.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.8418.4516.38
    Depreciation8.016.724.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses58.4652.5036.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.8834.9813.31
    Other Income2.511.732.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.4036.7115.31
    Interest1.891.311.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.5135.4013.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.5135.4013.92
    Tax8.578.803.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.9426.6010.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.9426.6010.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.9426.6010.62
    Equity Share Capital4.744.484.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.3611.884.74
    Diluted EPS11.0811.574.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.3611.884.74
    Diluted EPS11.0811.574.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

