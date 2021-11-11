Safari Ind Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 188.60 crore, up 199.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.60 crore in September 2021 up 199.63% from Rs. 62.94 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.62 crore in September 2021 up 218.39% from Rs. 8.97 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.06 crore in September 2021 up 532.33% from Rs. 4.64 crore in September 2020.

Safari Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.74 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.01 in September 2020.

Safari Ind shares closed at 924.50 on November 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.65% returns over the last 6 months and 102.61% over the last 12 months.