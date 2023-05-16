English
    Safari Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 302.71 crore, up 56.91% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Safari Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 302.71 crore in March 2023 up 56.91% from Rs. 192.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.09 crore in March 2023 up 1489.09% from Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.95 crore in March 2023 up 225.24% from Rs. 18.74 crore in March 2022.

    Safari Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 16.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2022.

    Safari Ind shares closed at 2,593.75 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.95% returns over the last 6 months and 171.67% over the last 12 months.

    Safari Industries (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations302.71303.07192.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations302.71303.07192.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials97.8389.6963.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods127.92117.2583.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-68.05-40.62-28.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.2423.0518.08
    Depreciation9.169.415.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.5058.7139.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.1245.5811.30
    Other Income2.672.541.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.7948.1213.11
    Interest2.202.581.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.5945.5411.95
    Exceptional Items-----9.28
    P/L Before Tax49.5945.542.66
    Tax11.5111.070.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.0934.472.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.0934.472.40
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates38.0934.472.40
    Equity Share Capital4.744.744.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.0614.541.07
    Diluted EPS15.9714.461.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.0614.541.07
    Diluted EPS15.9714.461.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 16, 2023 05:23 pm