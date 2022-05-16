Safari Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.92 crore, up 45.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.92 crore in March 2022 up 45.15% from Rs. 132.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2022 down 61.45% from Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.74 crore in March 2022 up 36.29% from Rs. 13.75 crore in March 2021.

Safari Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.78 in March 2021.

Safari Ind shares closed at 886.05 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)