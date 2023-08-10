English
    Safari Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 426.68 crore, up 45.53% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Safari Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 426.68 crore in June 2023 up 45.53% from Rs. 293.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.94 crore in June 2023 up 87.77% from Rs. 26.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.29 crore in June 2023 up 87.17% from Rs. 43.43 crore in June 2022.

    Safari Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 21.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.88 in June 2022.

    Safari Ind shares closed at 3,195.35 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 62.46% returns over the last 6 months and 177.54% over the last 12 months.

    Safari Industries (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations426.68302.71293.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations426.68302.71293.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials114.1797.8371.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods91.45127.9297.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks28.61-68.0511.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.1723.2418.45
    Depreciation12.939.166.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.2763.5052.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.0849.1234.98
    Other Income2.282.671.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.3651.7936.71
    Interest2.612.201.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.7549.5935.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax65.7549.5935.40
    Tax15.8111.518.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.9438.0926.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.9438.0926.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates49.9438.0926.60
    Equity Share Capital4.744.744.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.0616.0611.88
    Diluted EPS20.9115.9711.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.0616.0611.88
    Diluted EPS20.9115.9711.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 10, 2023

