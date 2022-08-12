 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Safari Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 293.20 crore, up 143.99% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Safari Industries (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 293.20 crore in June 2022 up 143.99% from Rs. 120.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.60 crore in June 2022 up 985.15% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.43 crore in June 2022 up 387.98% from Rs. 8.90 crore in June 2021.

Safari Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in June 2021.

Safari Ind shares closed at 1,361.35 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 48.23% returns over the last 6 months and 96.78% over the last 12 months.

Safari Industries (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 293.20 192.92 120.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 293.20 192.92 120.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 71.32 63.04 25.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 97.51 83.82 56.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.73 -28.60 -8.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.45 18.08 15.05
Depreciation 6.72 5.63 4.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.50 39.66 25.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.98 11.30 2.55
Other Income 1.73 1.82 1.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.71 13.11 4.42
Interest 1.31 1.17 1.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.40 11.95 3.38
Exceptional Items -- -9.28 --
P/L Before Tax 35.40 2.66 3.38
Tax 8.80 0.27 0.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.60 2.40 2.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.60 2.40 2.45
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.60 2.40 2.45
Equity Share Capital 4.48 4.48 4.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.88 1.07 1.10
Diluted EPS 11.57 1.03 1.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.88 1.07 1.10
Diluted EPS 11.57 1.03 1.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:22 am
