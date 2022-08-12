Safari Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 293.20 crore, up 143.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 293.20 crore in June 2022 up 143.99% from Rs. 120.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.60 crore in June 2022 up 985.15% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.43 crore in June 2022 up 387.98% from Rs. 8.90 crore in June 2021.

Safari Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in June 2021.

Safari Ind shares closed at 1,361.35 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 48.23% returns over the last 6 months and 96.78% over the last 12 months.