Safari Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 303.07 crore, up 48.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 303.07 crore in December 2022 up 48.57% from Rs. 204.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.47 crore in December 2022 up 399.55% from Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.53 crore in December 2022 up 270.92% from Rs. 15.51 crore in December 2021.