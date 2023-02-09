 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Safari Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 303.07 crore, up 48.57% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Safari Industries (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 303.07 crore in December 2022 up 48.57% from Rs. 204.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.47 crore in December 2022 up 399.55% from Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.53 crore in December 2022 up 270.92% from Rs. 15.51 crore in December 2021.

Safari Industries (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 303.07 314.88 204.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 303.07 314.88 204.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 89.69 89.61 48.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 117.25 113.52 77.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -40.62 -10.44 9.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.05 21.84 18.12
Depreciation 9.41 8.01 5.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 58.71 58.46 36.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.58 33.88 8.18
Other Income 2.54 2.51 2.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.12 36.40 10.48
Interest 2.58 1.89 1.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.54 34.51 9.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 45.54 34.51 9.15
Tax 11.07 8.57 2.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.47 25.94 6.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.47 25.94 6.90
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 34.47 25.94 6.90
Equity Share Capital 4.74 4.74 4.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.54 11.36 3.08
Diluted EPS 14.46 11.08 2.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.54 11.36 3.08
Diluted EPS 14.46 11.08 2.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
