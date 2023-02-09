English
    Safari Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 303.07 crore, up 48.57% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Safari Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 303.07 crore in December 2022 up 48.57% from Rs. 204.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.47 crore in December 2022 up 399.55% from Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.53 crore in December 2022 up 270.92% from Rs. 15.51 crore in December 2021.

    Safari Industries (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations303.07314.88204.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations303.07314.88204.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials89.6989.6148.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods117.25113.5277.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-40.62-10.449.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.0521.8418.12
    Depreciation9.418.015.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses58.7158.4636.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.5833.888.18
    Other Income2.542.512.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.1236.4010.48
    Interest2.581.891.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.5434.519.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax45.5434.519.15
    Tax11.078.572.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.4725.946.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.4725.946.90
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates34.4725.946.90
    Equity Share Capital4.744.744.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.5411.363.08
    Diluted EPS14.4611.082.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.5411.363.08
    Diluted EPS14.4611.082.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited