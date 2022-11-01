 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sadhna Broadcas Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, down 69.57% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sadhna Broadcast Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in September 2022 down 69.57% from Rs. 6.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2022 down 138.74% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 down 121.89% from Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2021.

Sadhna Broadcas shares closed at 12.10 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 299.34% returns over the last 6 months and 980.36% over the last 12 months.

Sadhna Broadcast Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.91 3.65 6.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.91 3.65 6.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 1.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -1.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.73 0.19 1.25
Depreciation 0.12 0.10 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.95 3.00 4.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.89 0.37 1.58
Other Income 0.40 0.10 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.49 0.47 1.58
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.49 0.47 1.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.49 0.47 1.58
Tax 0.05 0.12 0.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.54 0.35 1.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.54 0.35 1.39
Equity Share Capital 10.03 10.03 10.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.54 0.35 0.44
Diluted EPS -0.54 0.35 0.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.54 0.35 0.44
Diluted EPS -0.54 0.35 0.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 01, 2022
