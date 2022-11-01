Sadhna Broadcas Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, down 69.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in September 2022 down 69.57% from Rs. 6.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2022 down 138.74% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 down 121.89% from Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2021.

Sadhna Broadcas shares closed at 12.10 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 299.34% returns over the last 6 months and 980.36% over the last 12 months.