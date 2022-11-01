Sadhna Broadcas Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, down 69.57% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sadhna Broadcast Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in September 2022 down 69.57% from Rs. 6.28 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2022 down 138.74% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 down 121.89% from Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2021.
Sadhna Broadcas shares closed at 12.10 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 299.34% returns over the last 6 months and 980.36% over the last 12 months.
|Sadhna Broadcast Ltd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.91
|3.65
|6.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.91
|3.65
|6.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|1.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-1.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.73
|0.19
|1.25
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.10
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.95
|3.00
|4.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.89
|0.37
|1.58
|Other Income
|0.40
|0.10
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|0.47
|1.58
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.49
|0.47
|1.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.49
|0.47
|1.58
|Tax
|0.05
|0.12
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.54
|0.35
|1.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.54
|0.35
|1.39
|Equity Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|0.35
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|0.35
|0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|0.35
|0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|0.35
|0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited