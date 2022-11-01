English
    Sadhna Broadcas Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, down 69.57% Y-o-Y

    November 01, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sadhna Broadcast Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in September 2022 down 69.57% from Rs. 6.28 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2022 down 138.74% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 down 121.89% from Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2021.

    Sadhna Broadcas shares closed at 12.10 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 299.34% returns over the last 6 months and 980.36% over the last 12 months.

    Sadhna Broadcast Ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.913.656.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.913.656.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----1.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----1.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.730.191.25
    Depreciation0.120.100.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.953.004.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.890.371.58
    Other Income0.400.100.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.490.471.58
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.490.471.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.490.471.58
    Tax0.050.120.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.540.351.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.540.351.39
    Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.540.350.44
    Diluted EPS-0.540.350.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.540.350.44
    Diluted EPS-0.540.350.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 10:55 pm