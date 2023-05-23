Sadhna Broadcas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore, up 53.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore in March 2023 up 53.5% from Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2023 up 152.48% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2023 up 162.05% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2022.

Sadhna Broadcas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.33 in March 2022.

Sadhna Broadcas shares closed at 4.76 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -70.62% returns over the last 6 months and -19.87% over the last 12 months.