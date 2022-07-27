Sadhna Broadcas Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.65 crore, up 9.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.65 crore in June 2022 up 9.35% from Rs. 3.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 up 123.68% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022 up 119.23% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

Sadhna Broadcas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2021.

Sadhna Broadcas shares closed at 18.64 on July 26, 2022 (BSE)