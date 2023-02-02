 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sadhna Broadcas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.47 crore, down 39.97% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sadhna Broadcast Ltd are:Net Sales at Rs 5.47 crore in December 2022 down 39.97% from Rs. 9.12 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 down 154.87% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 131.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021. Sadhna Broadcas shares closed at 8.16 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -63.89% returns over the last 6 months and 380.00% over the last 12 months.
Sadhna Broadcast Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations5.471.919.12
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.471.919.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.69----
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.840.731.54
Depreciation0.120.120.12
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.481.956.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.65-0.891.35
Other Income0.060.400.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.59-0.491.38
Interest0.000.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.59-0.491.38
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.59-0.491.38
Tax-0.020.050.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.57-0.541.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.57-0.541.04
Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.57-0.541.04
Diluted EPS-0.57-0.541.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.57-0.541.04
Diluted EPS-0.57-0.541.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

