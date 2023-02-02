Sadhna Broadcas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.47 crore, down 39.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sadhna Broadcast Ltd are:Net Sales at Rs 5.47 crore in December 2022 down 39.97% from Rs. 9.12 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 down 154.87% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 131.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.
|Sadhna Broadcas shares closed at 8.16 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -63.89% returns over the last 6 months and 380.00% over the last 12 months.
|Sadhna Broadcast Ltd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.47
|1.91
|9.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.47
|1.91
|9.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.69
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.84
|0.73
|1.54
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.48
|1.95
|6.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.65
|-0.89
|1.35
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.40
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.59
|-0.49
|1.38
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.59
|-0.49
|1.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.59
|-0.49
|1.38
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.05
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.57
|-0.54
|1.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.57
|-0.54
|1.04
|Equity Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-0.54
|1.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-0.54
|1.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-0.54
|1.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-0.54
|1.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited