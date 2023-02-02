Sadhna Broadcas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.47 crore, down 39.97% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 5.47 1.91 9.12 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5.47 1.91 9.12 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.69 -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.84 0.73 1.54 Depreciation 0.12 0.12 0.12 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.48 1.95 6.11 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.65 -0.89 1.35 Other Income 0.06 0.40 0.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.59 -0.49 1.38 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.59 -0.49 1.38 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.59 -0.49 1.38 Tax -0.02 0.05 0.34 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.57 -0.54 1.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.57 -0.54 1.04 Equity Share Capital 10.03 10.03 10.03 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.57 -0.54 1.04 Diluted EPS -0.57 -0.54 1.04 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.57 -0.54 1.04 Diluted EPS -0.57 -0.54 1.04 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited