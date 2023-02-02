English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sadhna Broadcas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.47 crore, down 39.97% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sadhna Broadcast Ltd are:Net Sales at Rs 5.47 crore in December 2022 down 39.97% from Rs. 9.12 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 down 154.87% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 131.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.Sadhna Broadcas shares closed at 8.16 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -63.89% returns over the last 6 months and 380.00% over the last 12 months.
    Sadhna Broadcast Ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.471.919.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.471.919.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.69----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.840.731.54
    Depreciation0.120.120.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.481.956.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.65-0.891.35
    Other Income0.060.400.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.59-0.491.38
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.59-0.491.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.59-0.491.38
    Tax-0.020.050.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.57-0.541.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.57-0.541.04
    Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.57-0.541.04
    Diluted EPS-0.57-0.541.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.57-0.541.04
    Diluted EPS-0.57-0.541.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited