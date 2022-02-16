Sadhna Broadcas Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.12 crore, up 30.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.12 crore in December 2021 up 30.81% from Rs. 6.97 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021 down 29.72% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021 down 14.29% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2020.

Sadhna Broadcas EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.48 in December 2020.

Sadhna Broadcas shares closed at 18.00 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 78.22% returns over the last 6 months and 73.58% over the last 12 months.