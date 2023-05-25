Sadhana Nitro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.46 crore, up 37.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.46 crore in March 2023 up 37.38% from Rs. 36.73 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2023 up 94.07% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.87 crore in March 2023 up 113.14% from Rs. 5.10 crore in March 2022.

Sadhana Nitro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2022.

Sadhana Nitro shares closed at 132.00 on May 24, 2023 (NSE)