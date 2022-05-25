Sadhana Nitro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.73 crore, up 36.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.73 crore in March 2022 up 36.09% from Rs. 26.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022 down 81.35% from Rs. 7.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.10 crore in March 2022 down 55.88% from Rs. 11.56 crore in March 2021.

Sadhana Nitro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in March 2021.

Sadhana Nitro shares closed at 119.25 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 187.35% returns over the last 6 months and 260.60% over the last 12 months.