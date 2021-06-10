Sadhana Nitro Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.99 crore, up 2.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.99 crore in March 2021 up 2.58% from Rs. 26.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.24 crore in March 2021 up 204.2% from Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.56 crore in March 2021 up 344.62% from Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2020.

Sadhana Nitro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2020.

Sadhana Nitro shares closed at 48.35 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 128.07% returns over the last 6 months and 113.00% over the last 12 months.