    Sadhana Nitro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.13 crore, up 77.2% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sadhana Nitrochem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.13 crore in June 2023 up 77.2% from Rs. 24.34 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2023 up 183.72% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.73 crore in June 2023 up 207.91% from Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2022.

    Sadhana Nitro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

    Sadhana Nitro shares closed at 90.70 on August 07, 2023 (NSE)

    Sadhana Nitrochem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.1350.4624.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.1350.4624.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.1822.5712.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.416.66-3.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.963.774.26
    Depreciation3.792.681.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.576.849.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.227.940.52
    Other Income0.720.251.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.948.191.66
    Interest4.324.261.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.623.930.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.623.930.40
    Tax0.401.31-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.222.620.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.222.620.43
    Equity Share Capital24.7120.2119.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.130.02
    Diluted EPS0.050.130.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.130.02
    Diluted EPS0.050.130.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:44 am

