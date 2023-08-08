Sadhana Nitro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.13 crore, up 77.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.13 crore in June 2023 up 77.2% from Rs. 24.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2023 up 183.72% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.73 crore in June 2023 up 207.91% from Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2022.

Sadhana Nitro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

Sadhana Nitro shares closed at 90.70 on August 07, 2023 (NSE)