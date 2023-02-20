Sadhana Nitro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.95 crore, up 0.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.95 crore in December 2022 up 0.91% from Rs. 30.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 82.12% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2022 down 17.22% from Rs. 5.11 crore in December 2021.