Sadhana Nitro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.95 crore, up 0.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.95 crore in December 2022 up 0.91% from Rs. 30.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 82.12% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2022 down 17.22% from Rs. 5.11 crore in December 2021.

Sadhana Nitro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.

Sadhana Nitro shares closed at 122.05 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.59% returns over the last 6 months and -11.59% over the last 12 months.