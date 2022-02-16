Sadhana Nitro Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.67 crore, up 16.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.67 crore in December 2021 up 16.17% from Rs. 26.40 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021 up 151.67% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.11 crore in December 2021 up 41.16% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2020.

Sadhana Nitro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.

Sadhana Nitro shares closed at 125.25 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 217.89% returns over the last 6 months and 766.18% over the last 12 months.