Sadhana Nitro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.40 crore, down 6.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.40 crore in December 2020 down 6.05% from Rs. 28.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020 down 90.32% from Rs. 6.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2020 down 66.73% from Rs. 10.88 crore in December 2019.

Sadhana Nitro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.32 in December 2019.

Sadhana Nitro shares closed at 22.40 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)