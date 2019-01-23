App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sadhana Nitro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 70.28 crore, up 164.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sadhana Nitrochem are:

Net Sales at Rs 70.28 crore in December 2018 up 164.21% from Rs. 26.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.27 crore in December 2018 up 237.5% from Rs. 8.08 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.64 crore in December 2018 up 215.28% from Rs. 10.67 crore in December 2017.

Sadhana Nitro EPS has increased to Rs. 29.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.77 in December 2017.

Sadhana Nitro shares closed at 687.30 on January 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given 23.13% returns over the last 6 months and 386.07% over the last 12 months.

Sadhana Nitrochem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 70.28 65.82 15.68
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.22
Total Income From Operations 70.28 65.82 15.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.81 18.09 7.46
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.56 -1.23 0.52
Power & Fuel -- -- 2.10
Employees Cost 5.09 5.49 1.62
Depreciation 0.74 0.58 0.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.41 8.69 2.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.79 34.20 1.66
Other Income 0.11 0.26 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.90 34.46 1.74
Interest 0.85 8.90 0.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.05 25.56 0.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.05 25.56 0.83
Tax 4.78 3.24 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.27 22.32 0.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.27 22.32 0.83
Equity Share Capital 9.32 9.32 9.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.25 23.83 0.88
Diluted EPS 29.25 23.83 0.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.25 23.83 0.88
Diluted EPS 29.25 23.83 0.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 23, 2019 10:34 am

tags #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sadhana Nitro #Sadhana Nitrochem

