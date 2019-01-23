Sadhana Nitro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 70.28 crore, up 164.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.28 crore in December 2018 up 164.21% from Rs. 26.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.27 crore in December 2018 up 237.5% from Rs. 8.08 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.64 crore in December 2018 up 215.28% from Rs. 10.67 crore in December 2017.

Sadhana Nitro EPS has increased to Rs. 29.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.77 in December 2017.

Sadhana Nitro shares closed at 687.30 on January 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given 23.13% returns over the last 6 months and 386.07% over the last 12 months.