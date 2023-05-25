English
    Sadhana Nitro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.16 crore, up 20.94% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sadhana Nitrochem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.16 crore in March 2023 up 20.94% from Rs. 39.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2023 up 176.56% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.03 crore in March 2023 up 122.39% from Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2022.

    Sadhana Nitro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

    Sadhana Nitro shares closed at 131.85 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.60% returns over the last 6 months and 10.57% over the last 12 months.

    Sadhana Nitrochem
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.1631.2039.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.1631.2039.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.3419.6435.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.83-5.76-8.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.774.693.77
    Depreciation2.681.681.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.517.916.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.033.041.32
    Other Income0.32-0.161.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.352.882.92
    Interest4.271.931.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.080.951.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.080.951.66
    Tax1.310.201.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.770.750.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.770.750.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.770.750.64
    Equity Share Capital20.2119.5619.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.040.03
    Diluted EPS0.090.040.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.040.03
    Diluted EPS0.090.040.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 09:33 am