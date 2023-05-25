Sadhana Nitro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.16 crore, up 20.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.16 crore in March 2023 up 20.94% from Rs. 39.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2023 up 176.56% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.03 crore in March 2023 up 122.39% from Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2022.

Sadhana Nitro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

Sadhana Nitro shares closed at 131.85 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.60% returns over the last 6 months and 10.57% over the last 12 months.