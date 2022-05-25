 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sadhana Nitro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.82 crore, up 0.89% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sadhana Nitrochem are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.82 crore in March 2022 up 0.89% from Rs. 39.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022 down 94.41% from Rs. 11.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2022 down 71.6% from Rs. 15.88 crore in March 2021.

Sadhana Nitro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2021.

Sadhana Nitro shares closed at 119.25 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 187.35% returns over the last 6 months and 260.60% over the last 12 months.

Sadhana Nitrochem
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 39.82 31.82 39.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 39.82 31.82 39.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 35.25 19.52 17.44
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.67 -1.85 -7.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.77 4.15 4.03
Depreciation 1.59 1.51 1.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.56 6.37 8.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.32 2.12 15.66
Other Income 1.60 1.69 -1.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.92 3.81 14.34
Interest 1.26 1.53 1.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.66 2.28 13.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.66 2.28 13.23
Tax 1.02 0.65 1.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.64 1.63 11.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.64 1.63 11.44
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.64 1.63 11.44
Equity Share Capital 19.56 19.56 13.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 0.08 0.82
Diluted EPS 0.03 0.08 0.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 0.08 0.82
Diluted EPS 0.03 0.08 0.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sadhana Nitro #Sadhana Nitrochem
first published: May 25, 2022 01:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.