Sadhana Nitro Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39.47 crore, up 49.96% Y-o-Y

June 10, 2021 / 09:31 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sadhana Nitrochem are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.47 crore in March 2021 up 49.96% from Rs. 26.32 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.44 crore in March 2021 up 221.83% from Rs. 9.39 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.88 crore in March 2021 up 276.05% from Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2020.

Sadhana Nitro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2020.

Sadhana Nitro shares closed at 48.35 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 128.07% returns over the last 6 months and 113.00% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations39.4726.4526.32
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations39.4726.4526.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials17.4417.769.81
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.56-4.2513.63
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.033.982.45
Depreciation1.541.571.62
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.366.979.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.660.42-10.90
Other Income-1.324.550.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.344.97-10.64
Interest1.110.740.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.234.23-11.39
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax13.234.23-11.39
Tax1.790.84-2.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.443.39-9.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.443.39-9.39
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.443.39-9.39
Equity Share Capital13.9713.979.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.820.24-1.01
Diluted EPS0.820.24-1.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.820.24-1.01
Diluted EPS0.820.24-1.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 10, 2021 09:22 pm

