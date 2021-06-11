Sadhana Nitro Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39.47 crore, up 49.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.47 crore in March 2021 up 49.96% from Rs. 26.32 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.44 crore in March 2021 up 221.83% from Rs. 9.39 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.88 crore in March 2021 up 276.05% from Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2020.

Sadhana Nitro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2020.

Sadhana Nitro shares closed at 49.30 on June 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 132.55% returns over the last 6 months and 117.18% over the last 12 months.